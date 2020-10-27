Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$33.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

