Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:AHACU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AHACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:AHACU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

