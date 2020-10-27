Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

