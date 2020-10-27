Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,456.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.