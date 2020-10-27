Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,809.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,459.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

