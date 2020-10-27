Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,924 shares in the company, valued at $761,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,287 shares of company stock worth $1,803,900. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after acquiring an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after acquiring an additional 190,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 843,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

