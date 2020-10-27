Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,050.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,495.38.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,866.64. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

