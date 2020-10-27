Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.68% of Ambarella worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

AMBA opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

