AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 356,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 295.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,224,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 42.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.