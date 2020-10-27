Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $252.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $258.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock worth $3,228,130. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

