American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 lowered American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $96.88 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $121,383,000 after buying an additional 316,806 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in American Express by 20.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

