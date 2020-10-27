American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

