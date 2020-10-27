American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) & Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) Head to Head Analysis

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Vanguard and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard $468.19 million 0.90 $13.60 million $0.46 30.50 Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.11 $3.19 million $0.09 59.00

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. American Vanguard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Vanguard and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard 2.41% 3.24% 1.64% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.03% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Vanguard and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Vanguard has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of American Vanguard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; distributes chemicals for greenhouse and nursery production markets; and offers formulations, such as PCNB, chlorothalonil, and propiconazole under the FFII and FFIII names. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

