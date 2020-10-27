American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

