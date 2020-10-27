American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

