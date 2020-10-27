Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

