Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $165.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.