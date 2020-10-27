AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSF opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

