Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Ames National has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, President John Patrick Nelson acquired 1,346 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,146 shares of company stock worth $39,989. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

