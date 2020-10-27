Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.15. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.