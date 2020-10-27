Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 122,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.89 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

