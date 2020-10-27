Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.47 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.47 EPS.

AMKR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

