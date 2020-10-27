Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.47 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

