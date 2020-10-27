Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.47 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.
