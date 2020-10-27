Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

