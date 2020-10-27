Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $32.80

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several analysts have commented on ALEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of Alector stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after buying an additional 539,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 93,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 199.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 653,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 35.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.