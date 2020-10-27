Analysts Set ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Target Price at $72.50

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.14 million, a PE ratio of 170.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

