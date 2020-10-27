Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $240.94

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

LHX opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,543,000 after acquiring an additional 196,254 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,987,000 after acquiring an additional 491,000 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

