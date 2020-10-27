Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $240.94

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $757,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,747,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

