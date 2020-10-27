Analysts Set Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of VREX opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $532.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.