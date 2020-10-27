Analysts Set Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of VREX opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $532.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

