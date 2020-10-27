Analyzing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xperi and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $280.07 million 5.00 -$62.53 million $2.56 5.04 QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.13 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.45

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41% QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00%

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33

Xperi presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.14%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 196.80%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Xperi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xperi beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

