AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $427,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

