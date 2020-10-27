AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.
ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $427,000.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
