Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

