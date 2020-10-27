Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,374 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

