Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

