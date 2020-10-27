Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

