Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

