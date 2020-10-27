Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

