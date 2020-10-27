ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,933,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

