Aphria (APHA) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -41.55 Aphria Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.01

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $9.01, indicating a potential upside of 97.12%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 75.22%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

