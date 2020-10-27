Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

NYSE ARI opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.50%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

