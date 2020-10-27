Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

