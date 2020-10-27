Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

ACGL stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,377,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,773,000 after acquiring an additional 128,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

