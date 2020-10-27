Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of ACGL opened at $30.48 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $808,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

