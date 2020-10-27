Arcosa (ACA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 lifted their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

