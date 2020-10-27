argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.59.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $249.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in argenx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in argenx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.