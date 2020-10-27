Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$195,007.02 in Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$257,830.00.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84. Aritzia Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.77.

ATZ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

