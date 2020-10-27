Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$195,007.02 in Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.
Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$257,830.00.
Shares of ATZ opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84. Aritzia Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.77.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.
