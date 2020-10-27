Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.