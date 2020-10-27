Ashford (AINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $147,752 in the last quarter.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

