AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of -114.43, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

