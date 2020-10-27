Athira Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Athira Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Athira Pharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

About Athira Pharma

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.