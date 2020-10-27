Athira Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Athira Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Athira Pharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ATHA opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $22.14.
About Athira Pharma
There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc
